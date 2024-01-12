Unai Emery reveals Aston Villa may have to sell players due to FFP

Unai Emery concedes that Aston Villa might have to sell a key player this summer to adhere to financial regulations, with Premier League clubs prioritising Financial Fair Play rules. Nottingham Forest awaits a decision on potential charges, while Everton has incurred a 10-point penalty for exceeding the limits.

Aston Villa are expected to exercise caution in the current transfer window but plans to be more active in the summer. However, funding their ambitions in the upcoming transfer window might entail selling one of their midfield mainstays, Douglas Luiz or Boubacar Kamara.

“We are trying to keep to Financial Fair Play while holding on to the best players in our squad,” via Daily Mail.

Since Villa acquired Kamara on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, any fee generated from his potential sale would constitute pure profit. Both Kamara and Luiz are currently valued at approximately £100 million each.

Emery later added: “We are going to work with respect to the rules. However, we must be sure we do not lose our potential as a team — even if we have to sell some players.”