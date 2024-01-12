Man United have Newcastle’s Sporting Director Dan Ashworth as one of the top candidates to take over the role at Old Trafford, leaving the Magpies to look at the market themselves.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the rest of the INEOS group like what they see from Ashworth and it might be hard for him to turn down the job at the Manchester club if they come calling.

That would leave Newcastle needing a replacement given the importance of the role and speaking on the Fully Loaded Transfer Show, Ben Jacobs has named one man who could be a candidate.

According to the transfer expert, it’s not unthinkable that Paul Mitchell will end up at Newcastle if Ashworth does indeed go.

Jacobs says about the situation: “I think that INEOS will go for two, not one, a Sporting Director, where Ashworth is under consideration and then a recruitment or technical director that would allow them for example to go for Paul Mitchell as well. It’s a bit of a merry-go-round in many ways. Mitchell wants to be a Sporting Director, so while he may be tempted to work under Ashworth, it’s not unthinkable that Ashworth goes to United and then a free agent like Mitchell is considered for Newcastle.”

Mitchell is highly regarded in this space given the work he has previously done at clubs like Monaco and the Englishman would be a good option for Newcastle to pick.