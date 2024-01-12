Arsenal forced to reconsider striker after selling club demand ‘crazy money’

Arsenal have been dealt a blow in pursuit of a new striker.

The Gunners, despite enjoying a solid first half of the season, have recently seen their form and results dip.

Winless in their last four games, across all competitions, including a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the FA Cup Third Round last weekend, Mikel Arteta is wary of seeing his side’s season collapse.

And to stop the rot, the Londoners are expected to pursue a new striker to help ease the pressure on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

However, signing a new hitman is never easy — especially when the world knows just how desperate you are.

Several top stars have been linked over recent weeks, including Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, but one player who has remained a constant since last season is suspended Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Thought to be admired by multiple clubs, including rivals Chelsea and Spurs, the 27-year-old, despite currently serving a ban for betting offences, is expected to depart the Bees in the coming windows.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Arsenal signing Ivan Toney?

Signing the Northampton-born striker won’t be easy though.

Speaking about the problems Arsenal face, leading journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has revealed how the Gunners have been put off after learning Brentford’s ‘crazy money’ demands.

“Victor Osimhen is not on the market and many others are not available on the market,” he told GiveMeSport.

“Toney is a player they appreciate, this is true and from what I’m hearing, Toney would be keen on a move to Arsenal.

“But at the moment the financial package is way too expensive for Arsenal. Brentford want crazy money as their manager confirmed a couple of days ago, so I think this is going to be a complicated one.”

Last season saw Toney, who has just 18 months left on his deal, net 12 times in 33 Premier League games.