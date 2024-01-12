Arsenal must sell if they want to land awesome 22-year-old talent

For a club like Arsenal to apparently have no money in the kitty to be able to buy players really does bring home how hard Financial Fair Play can bite.
Whilst FFP certainly does level the playing field and, ultimately, that can only be good for the game, it means that any clubs wanting to make big signings are likely going to have to sell before they can buy, thus upsetting the team dynamic and equilibrium.
The Gunners have ever so slightly slipped off the pace in the race for the Premier League title, so a diligent buy or two in the January transfer window could be the difference in terms of getting them over the line at season’s end.
One target that it seems Mikel Arteta would love to acquire is Everton powerhouse, Amadou Onana, however, according to i news, the Toffees are looking for a fee in excess of £60m for the 22-year-old, and that’s not an amount that Arsenal can pay at this point.
The outlet suggest that Everton are basing their valuation on the £58m that Chelsea paid Southampton for Romeo Lavia, and, given their own apparent financial troubles, it’s entirely obvious why they would aim to play hard ball and get a best price for their man.
FFP rules state that Arsenal being the second largest financial club in England, can spend up to £248 million NET per season due to the financial size of the club, which is bigger than both Man City and Chelsea. The only club to have a bigger FFP NET spend limit is Man united at £262 million NET.
Seeing as Arsenal’s NET spend has so far this season been Apx £125 million after players in and out, that leaves Arsenal with a possible NET spend of £123 million. So no worries about breaking FFP Rules.