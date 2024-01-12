Aston Villa star could leave after club makes contact

Saudi Pro-League side Al-Hilal have reportedly ‘made contact’ with Aston Villa over the signing of Lucas Digne.

Unai Emery has launched his side into an unexpected title race as they currently sit in second place just over halfway through the season.

The Spanish manager has rejuvenated a lot of the squad as well as adding in some of his own signings to help improve the starting eleven.

One player who has been a constant in the Aston Villa team is Digne, who has appeared in every Premier League game bar the last two which he missed due to injury.

His consistent performances from left-back have attracted a lot of attention from abroad including Saudi Pro-League side Al-Hilal.

According to French outlet L’Equipe via Birmingham Live, the Saudi club ‘made contact’ with Aston Villa over a loan move with an option to buy.

The 30-year-old still has two years left on his deal at Villa Park with Emery clearly favouring the French defender.

But the Spanish manager does have another option in that position with Alex Moreno and with Digne currently sidelined through injury, it may be the perfect time to test him out.