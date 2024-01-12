Chelsea have drawn up a five-man striker shortlist to solve crisis

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is aiming to sign a striker this month as he plans to turnaround the club’s disastrous season.

The Blues are tenth in the league and they have lost the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal against Middlesbrough.

The Premier League club have issues all over the pitch but the biggest problem they are facing is in the striker department.

Pochettino is keen to add firepower to his attack, with Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja both scoring just eight Premier League goals this season.

According to reports, Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen is Chelsea’s number one transfer target.

The striker led Serie A in scoring for Napoli in the previous campaign, demonstrating his goal scoring prowess and helping the Italian club win the Serie A title.

The Blues are seriously interested in signing the Nigerian striker but Napoli have no intention of selling him this month.

Caught Offside have reported that the Chelsea club executives are planning a summer transfer, and when they reach a personal agreement with the Nigerian, they will start talks with Napoli.

Chelsea have a number of other targets and all of them are good enough to improve the lackluster Chelsea attack.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Sporting Lisbon Viktor Gyokeres are also on the Chelsea shortlist of strikers they are looking at.

Victor Boniface, the Bayer Leverkusen striker, is reportedly being targeted as well. In 16 Bundesliga appearances, he has 10 goals.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson completes the Chelsea shortlist. Ferguson agreed to a six-year contract in November, but Paul Barber, the chief executive of Brighton, has not ruled out selling the young player for a fee £100 million.