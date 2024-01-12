Chelsea are looking to improve their attacking options in the coming months and Benjamin Sesko has been linked with the move to Stamford Bridge.

A report from Evening Standard claims that Chelsea are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old Bundesliga striker and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him.

The Slovenian striker is highly rated across Europe and he has done reasonably well for RB Leipzig since joining them. The talented young striker has seven goals across all competitions this season.

Sesko is likely to improve with coaching and experience and he could develop into a quality Premier League striker for Chelsea.

The Blues have struggled to score goals consistently since last season. They signed Nicolas Jackson from La Liga to improve their attacking unit, but the former Villarreal striker been quite underwhelming.

It is evident that Chelsea need to bring in an upgrade and Sesko would be a solid, long-term investment. The striker has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2028 and he is likely to be an expensive acquisition.

A move in January is highly unlikely and RB Leipzig will not want to lose him midway through the season, especially after sanctioning the departure of Timo Werner to Tottenham. Any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old could be tempted to join a big club like Chelsea, if there is a concrete proposal on the table.