Roma striker Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent weeks.

A report from Fichajes claims that there is a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for a nominal price this month. However, the clause can only be activated until the middle of January.

Chelsea and Newcastle United are keen on securing his services and the two clubs will have to step up their efforts and make their move quickly if they want to sign him on a bargain.

The 30-year-old striker has six goals and six assists to his name across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for both clubs.

Chelsea need to bring in an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson and the 30-year-old Argentine striker would certainly be a quality option to have. He has the experience and the quality to thrive in the Premier League, and he is versatile enough to operate in a number of attacking roles.

Dybala is more than just a goalscorer and he would add creativity to the Chelsea attack as well.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak. Callum Wilson’s availability has been a concern for them and they should look to invest in another striker. Signing the experienced Roma striker would be a major coup for them.

Newcastle are going through a rough patch right now and they need quality signings to turn things around.

Similarly, Chelsea will look to push for European qualification and they need the right additions in January. Dybala would improve both clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.