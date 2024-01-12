Chelsea told Portuguese star price tag after £52 million bid rejected

Chelsea have reportedly had a £52 million bid for Antonio Silva rejected but are still very keen on the Benfica defender.

Mauricio Pochettino has come under some immense pressure at Stamford Bridge over the past week as his side lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Currently sitting in 10th place in the Premier League, the fanbase has started to question the decision-making of the club after a major outlay of expenses in the transfer market.

The Argentine manager has not been helped by the relentless injuries to his current crop of players specifically in the defensive department.

Reece James is set to be out for months as he recovers from a hamstring issue while Ben Chilwell, Trevor Chalobah, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella are currently sidelined.

The club are looking to bring in another defender in the January window and according to Portuguese outlet A Bola via SportWitness, the Blues have had a £52 million bid for Benfica defender Silva rejected.

The 20-year-old centre-back is considered one of the best young talents in the world with Benfica reportedly refusing to sell for anything less than his £86 million release clause.

Chelsea faces Fulham in a London derby on Saturday afternoon before the crucial second-leg showdown with Middlesbrough on Tuesday.