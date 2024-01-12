Club legend has blamed Erik ten Hag for Jadon Sancho dispute

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been criticised for his handling of Jadon Sancho, who has left the club and joined Borussia Dortmund in a loan deal.

Club legend Paul Ince has slammed the Man United manager and claimed that the disagreement between the manager and the player should not have been made public.

The problems between ten Hag and Sancho started when the manager publicly claimed that he is unhappy with how the player is performing in training. Sancho replied and completely refuted the claim on social media.

A promising £73million move turned into one of the worst signings for Man United. Sancho was then dropped from the first team squad, made to train away from his teammates and not allowed to use the club’s facilities.

Sancho’s Man United career is over now, for the time being, and club legend Paul Ince has blamed ten Hag for making the row public.

Speaking to luckyblock.com, Ince explained: “I don’t know exactly what went on behind the scenes, but what I do know is that when this situation happened, I never would have aired it out in public for the fans and media to hear.

“It would have been dealt with in house and never would have got to the press. The fact that it ended up being public and Sancho ended up using his Twitter just made the situation stupid and messy, and it’s not the right way to conduct those types of things.”

The Red Devils icon added: “He needs to get out of the environment that he’s in at the moment and do the business on loan at Dortmund – go and play well and score goals and sit down with the manager next pre-season and start fresh.”