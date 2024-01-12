Collymore’s column: Bruno Guimaraes is safe at Newcastle, Anthony Martial’s future and which club Aaron Ramsdale should join next season

In his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore discusses some of football’s biggest talking points, including the possibility of Aston Villa signing a new goalkeeper, Darren Eales’ recent comments on Newcastle’s transfer strategy and where next for Anthony Martial, plus much more.

———————————————————————————————

Time for matchday-going fans to take a stand…

I think the Premier League and FA’s decisions to make some kick-off times what they are is an absolute disgrace.

There is absolutely no regard for the match-day going fan anymore, and yes, we all know that the TV broadcasting money is what pays the bills, but do not underestimate the power and influence of the fans that actually turn up to the stadiums.

Unfortunately, with kick-off times like Fulham’s FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Newcastle United being set for 7 p.m., it makes it almost impossible for away fans, who have to travel nearly 300 miles south, to make the round trip.

It’s not that the journey is long and difficult, that bit can’t be helped when the draws are random, but it’s the fact there is no consideration for the fans. It’s just another kick in the teeth to the people who this sport is supposed to be for.

Aston Villa on the lookout for a new goalkeeper?

Aston Villa, according to a recent report from Birmingham Live, are considering signing a new goalkeeper. Emi Martinez is obviously the number one at Villa Park and will continue to be but there is hope Unai Emery will be able to bring in a backup keeper to help provide cover, perhaps to then become the side’s next number one once Martinez does move on.

I think this would be a sensible position to try and reinforce but there are no obvious names that jump out of me when it comes to possible targets.

Aaron Ramsdale is facing an uncertain future at Arsenal following David Raya’s arrival from Brentford last summer, but I am not sure the Englishman would want to join Villa knowing he isn’t guaranteed to be the number one — that’s the position he’s in under Mikel Arteta and it seems quite obvious that he won’t be sticking around beyond this season, so to move to a club and be in the same predicament would be pointless.

In light of that, Villa should probably be targeting backup goalkeepers — ones that are playing in cups and competitions like the Europa League and Europa Conference League. The profile of player Emery will want the club to find will be a younger international keeper who also has European experience, and one that would be willing to play backup to Martinez for the time being but would then be happy to try and take the number one spot in a year or two’s time.

Finding a player like that is easier said than done though, so I am interested to see what they can do this month, or even in the summer.

The perfect club for Aaron Ramsdale is just the other side of town…

On the subject of Ramsdale, as I mentioned briefly above, to me, he looks certain to leave Arsenal at the end of the season. Why would he stick around? – He’s earned his stripes as a top club’s number one. I don’t think he did enough wrong last season to warrant losing his place so he has every right to go to a new club and say ‘I am a number one keeper, I will only sign for you if you ensure I am exactly that’.

But what club could offer him that opportunity next remains unknown, of course. I do wonder if West Ham might fancy him though. They’ve got Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski as their two senior keepers but both are into their 30’s with the latter close to turning 40, so it seems a change in that position is coming sooner rather than later.

Could Ramsdale be the man for David Moyes? – I think so, and I also think that’s one club that could offer him exactly what he’s looking for.

The Hammers are a big enough club that their players are considered for international duties, they have had recent success in Europe, and by the manager’s own admission, are now aiming to establish themselves as a Champions League side — that seems like the perfect project for a player like Ramsdale.

Bruno Guimaraes won’t be the player Newcastle sacrifice…

I understand some Newcastle United fans’ frustration following Darren Eales’ comments on Thursday but we’ve got to remember the club are trying to do things the right way. They’ve seen what has happened with Everton being deducted 10 points for their failure to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, it looks like Wolves may be next, and of course, Manchester City have over a hundred charges hanging over their heads, so it’s understandable why Newcastle’s owners don’t want risk being made the next scapegoat.

The one thing I will say about Newcastle post-Mike Ashley is their recruitment has been excellent. They’ve made all the right signings for decent money too, so I have full confidence that whatever happens with players potentially going in the coming windows, the club will be able to replace them while also remaining competitive.

Although there are no guarantees a top player will be sold, judging by Eales’ comments on amortisation, it seems there may already be a plan in place to sacrifice at least one big name as a way to free up funds to bring in more than one player.

There has been a lot of chatter about Bruno Guimaraes possibly being the player who could make way but I actually think there is more chance of Alexander Isak being the one moved on.

He’s proven he’s a natural goalscorer and one that can do it in the Premier League — he’s also young and a full international for Sweden so he will tick all the boxes for any top European side looking to sign a new striker. I think if a side, here or abroad, were to offer Newcastle at least what they paid Real Sociedad for him, which was reportedly around £60 million, they would have no choice but to seriously consider it.

As for Guimaraes, he’s recently signed a new contract but it was made very clear that his new deal contains a release clause of around £100 million. I understand why the club have agreed to that, they want to protect themselves and ensure that if he leaves, he leaves for a huge fee, but I am not sure any side are going to pay that kind of money for him. I rate him, but I don’t think he’s worth that — just like I don’t think Jack Grealish was worth £100 million before his move to Manchester City. I think Newcastle may see some interest in the Brazilian for around the £60 – 70 million mark, but I would be amazed if a side agreed to spend much more than that on him.

Anthony Martial symbolises all that has gone wrong at Manchester United…

Anthony Martial’s time at Manchester United is coming to an end. Although it doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere this month, his deal runs out at the end of the season when he’ll depart as a free agent.

For me, the Frenchman epitomises everything that has gone wrong at Manchester United over the past decade. He has cost the club millions, not just in his original transfer fee to Monaco, but also in wages, and he has offered next to nothing in return.

Who even is he? – I see nothing about him, at all. Does he even enjoy playing for Manchester United and in the Premier League? – If he does, you’d never know because he always looks so miserable.

Although a lot of fans will be wondering where he’ll go next following a long and drawn-out poor nine years at Old Trafford, as well as an underwhelming loan spell with Sevilla, I think he’s either destined for a lucrative move to one of the teams in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League or to a European club that need a cheap backup striking option — perhaps a team in Ligue 1 or La Liga.

I certainly don’t think his next club will be in the Premier League though, that is for sure.

Sven Goran Eriksson has done more for football than just manage England’s ‘Golden Generation’…

Finally, I just wanted to add a word on Sven-Goran Eriksson following yesterday’s terribly sad news that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

He is best known, in the world of football, for his management of England’s ‘Golden Generation’, and although things didn’t work out as the country would have hoped, Sven has always been one of football’s good guys.

I think the thing that best summarises what he is all about is the lasting impression he made on our country’s media. He made a big point when Wayne Rooney was breaking through, that the media in this country has the power to destroy a young player and therefore reminded them to think about the impact their reporting can have on a person before following through with a narrative.

And although our media is still, at times, guilty of bigging youngsters up only to then bask in their downfall, Sven’s determination to see a change has made a real difference, and we know that because the stick our England players receive now is nowhere near what it used to be, and I really believe that improvement, in terms of encouragement and protection, is down to the him.