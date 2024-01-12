Crystal Palace are expected to add to their squad in January as Roy Hodgson tries to avoid the Eagles being in a relegation fight during the second half of the campaign.

Reports have claimed that Palace would like to sign a new central midfielder and left-back before the month is out, and in attack, a new target has emerged in the form of West Ham’s Danny Ings.

According to Sky Sports, the London club are keen on signing the Hammers star as Hodgson looks to strengthen his attack but the Eagles will face competition from Premier League rivals Wolves.

Ings would prefer to remain in the Premier League if he is to leave West Ham but as of now, a move is unlikely due to David Moyes being short of forward options.

When everyone is fit, the former Liverpool striker has no place in the Hammers’ starting team, therefore, a move where Ings can play more regularly would benefit him this month. Crystal Palace may not be able to offer the 31-year-old what he is looking for, but a new club could light a fire in the striker to the point where he can win the starting role at Selhurst Park.