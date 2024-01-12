Eddie Howe confirms 28-year-old is set to leave Newcastle in the coming days

Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe, is having to fire fight at the moment just to keep the Magpies ticking along.

News that Joelinton will be out for six weeks with an injury is just the latest blow to the club as they attempt to stabilise their results in the Premier League and begin their assault on the top four.

????? Bad news for Newcastle, one more injury as Joelinton will be out for 6?? weeks. “He’s set to miss a minimum of six weeks, it is a real blow for us. He has a problem with his tendon in his quad. He is very disappointed”, says Eddie Howe. pic.twitter.com/BgrHN5VkSb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2024

As Premier Injuries note, they now have 10 players on the treatment table, and if that weren’t bad enough, Howe has had to deal with even more of his staff missing over the past few weeks.

It’s no wonder that Newcastle were unable to sustain a Champions League challenge as such a huge amount of injury concerns would test even the best clubs in the division.

Aside from the players he definitely can’t count on, Howe needs to be abreast of any transfer developments that could be happening in January.

According to Newcastle World, one outgoing transfer that’s likely to happen this month is that of Issac Hayden.

The 28-year-old had been on loan at Standard Liege before being recalled, and the outlet noted Howe’s words:

“I think Isaac will go back on loan, possibly somewhere else.”

Whether that will be the only deal that happens this month will depend on a number of factors, not least Financial Fair Play.

Howe certainly doesn’t appear to be positive about concluding any incoming loan deals.