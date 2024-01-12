Erik ten Hag lining up move for former player as £250,000 a week star set to leave

The Dutch manager is reportedly keeping an eye on former Ajax player Brian Brobbey as Anthony Martial is expected to leave in the upcoming summer transfer market.

After a poor first half of the season, Erik ten Hag will be keen on turning things around at Manchester United as he looks to close the gap on the Champions League places.

He will be keen on bringing in January reinforcements to help rejuvenate his side with a new forward high up on the priority list.

Although Rasmus Hojlund grabbed five goals in the Champions League, the £72 million striker has only managed to register one goal so far in the Premier League while no other Manchester United forward has more than three.

According to the Mirror, Ten Hag is keeping tabs on his former Ajax striker, Brobbey, with rivals Arsenal also linked with the 21-year-old.

But the report also states that a move may have to wait until the summer as the Red Devils may not be in a financial position to make a deal happen this month.

The Dutch striker has grabbed eight goals and four assists in the Eredivisie already this season and is viewed as a potential replacement for Martial whose contract expires in the summer.