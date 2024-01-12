The future of Lille’s Jonathan David is questioned during every transfer window and with the striker linked with a move to the Premier League, Herculez Gomez has told the Canada international to secure a transfer to Aston Villa instead of Manchester United.

The American football expert feels a move to Old Trafford would be a bad choice because of the “toxicity” at Manchester United surrounding Erik ten Hag and the Glazers. Villa is a more stable project and the ESPN pundit is impressed with how Unai Emery is improving players.

Gomez told ESPN: “Let me just say that it doesn’t surprise me Jonathan David is being linked to these two teams.

“What team is better for him? Jonathan David, stay away from Manchester United. Stay away from the toxicity that is Manchester United, that is Erik ten Hag and that is the Glazers, as of this moment. Go as far away as possible as you can.

“Now, Aston Villa, Wow! You had my curiosity, but now you have my full attention. Let me throw out some names to you, Leon Bailey. He is a great case of what Unai Emery and Aston Villa have been able to do for the player, under his previous two coaches at Villa, he wasn’t doing well and wasn’t the hype and promise you saw at Leverkusen. And they paid big money for him. But now under Unai Emery, we are seeing a player blossom at Aston Villa.

“What does Unai Emery ask of his nine? You need the ability to stretch the backline, but when you don’t stretch it. Come underneath and act as a ten. Act as a playmaker. Be good with the ball. That is Jonathan David. With Unai Emery, he can be a prime player and a big player in the Premier League. I absolutely love this move for Jonathan David if it were to transpire.”

Man United are in desperate need of a striker, while Aston Villa have Ollie Watkins to provide them with goals. David could be the main lone striker at United if he moves to Manchester but he could strike up an exciting partnership with Watkins if he chooses Villa Park.

Gomez is right in what he says, Aston Villa is a more stable and exciting project at present and Emery could take David’s game to another level.