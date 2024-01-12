Howe confirms he rates 13-goal ace ‘very highly’ amid Newcastle links

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

The 26-year-old striker has 13 goals across all competitions this season and his performances have reportedly attracted the attention of the Magpies.

However, manager Eddie Howe has now rubbished claims of a potential move for his former player in January.

Howe signed the 26-year-old striker during his time at Bournemouth and he has revealed that he rates the player very highly but Newcastle are not going to make a move for him in January. He added that Newcastle cannot afford to sign the player either.

“It’s a frustrating story. I love Solanke, I signed him for Bournemouth and rate him very highly. But we have not made an inquiry for him & we don’t have the ability to sign a player of that level.”

Eddie Howe says Newcastle have made no inquiry for Dominic Solanke — and can’t afford him anyway. “It’s a frustrating story. I love Solanke, I signed him for Bournemouth and rate him very highly. But we have not made an inquiry for him & we don’t have the ability to sign a… pic.twitter.com/3G8fb6yVI4 — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 12, 2024

The Magpies could have certainly used more quality in the attack during the second half of the season and Solanke would have been a terrific acquisition.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker is a man in form and he is full of confidence. He could have helped Newcastle regain their form in the coming weeks. The Magpies are going through a rough patch right now and they have failed to win five of their last six Premier League matches.

Newcastle need an injection of quality in their squad in order to turn things around and finish the season strongly. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right reinforcements this month.

They could use more quality in the middle of the park as well. Sandro Tonali is suspended for the season and Joelinton has been ruled out with an injury for six weeks. Howe must do everything he can to plug the gaps in their squad.