Journalist David Ornstein has intriguing update about Arsenal’s new signing

Arsenal may make a “reactive” purchase before the end of this month’s transfer window, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The Gunners spent heavily in the summer transfer window, spending around £200m to bring in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya.

After a strong start to the season, Arsenal’s form has dipped and the Mikel Arteta’s team is looking for new signings to resurrect their season.

The Gunners have dropped to fourth place in the Premier League after winning just one of their previous seven games in all competitions.

The reports have linked Arsenal with Ivan Toney, Dominic Solanke and Dusan Vlahovic, but David Ornstein believes it would not surprise him if Arsenal make a “reactive” at the end of this month.

Ornstein said in a Q&A for The Athletic:

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they ended up doing something reactive towards the end of the window — purely because they are always attentive to the market, they are short in places and we can never say never in this industry.

“But as I have consistently reported, Arsenal’s financial position dictated that this was expected to be a quiet window and still to this point I am not aware of anything meaningful developing yet.

“That’s not to say work hasn’t gone on behind the scenes to identify and prepare options in multiple positions for now, summer and beyond. But whether any of those can or will be acted upon before the end of the month is another matter altogether.

“It will largely depend on whether and which players leave and what space and finance that would create to do business the other way. Sorry for the boring answer but, to my knowledge, it’s the reality.

“Arsenal really need to get their existing players — who are proven to deliver the results the club wants — to rediscover their best form. That seems to be a bigger issue right now than recruitment.”