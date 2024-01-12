Journalist reveals the reason behind Bayern Munich signing Eric Dier from Tottenham

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Tottenham defender Eric Dier on loan.

The English star’s contract with Tottenham expires this summer, and head coach Ange Postecoglou decided he was surplus to requirements.

According to sources who spoke to ESPN, Bayern will have to pay a fee of €2 million to €4 million, contingent on how well he plays, to make the deal permanent.

The German champions were interested in defender Radu Dragusin of Genoa, but the centre-back rejected a move to Munich and opted to join Tottenham, leaving the Bundesliga team to look for other choices.

European football journalist Andy Brassell on The Transfer Show spoke about Dier’s transfer to Bayern and why the German giants perferred him.

He said:

“The Eric Dier transfer is a little bit like Davinson Sanchez. He didn’t have the best time over the last year and a half at Spurs, but Galatasaray are very pleased with Sanchez so far, he looked the part in the Champions League as well.

“Dier is exactly what Bayern have been looking for. They couldn’t Joao Palhinha over the line and that will be a very difficult deal to broker in January.

“Dier can play in defensive midfield, he can be reinforcement at centre back and he has so many legs around him, he doesn’t need to move like lightening.

“I think he’s exactly what they’re after and just maybe, it could get him back towards the England squad.”

Tottenham have been active in the transfer window this month as they have completed the signings of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin. Spurs are also expected to sign a midfielder in January.