Kieron Dyer has settled the Gerrard vs Lampard vs Scholes debate

Kieron Dyer has spoken on the famous Frank Lampard vs Steven Gerrard vs Paul Scholes debate.

England were blessed to have all three midfielders together. Fans and pundits have debated for years who the best player was among those three and now Dyer, who played with of all them for England, has given his verdict.

Dyer believes Scholes is better than Liverpool legend Gerrard and Chelsea great Lampard.

When asked who of Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard he preferred on TalkSPORT, Dyer said:

“Paul Scholes. No disrespect to Frank Lampard, but that’s not even a conversation.

“Frank has got the most assists in the Premier League and has scored more goals than him, but my answer to that is that Chelsea played a completely different formation to Manchester United and Liverpool at the time, if you throw Steven Gerrard into the mix.

“I love Frank Lampard because out of the three including Steven Gerrard, he had nowhere near the same amount of natural ability and talent as them, so for him to have the career that he had.

“Every single time I saw him in training he was doing extras – shooting and he was being labelled as ‘fat’ by West Ham fans and the amount of fast-feet stuff that he’d do – he was completely dedicated.

“Everything that he’s got – it’s a bit like Messi and Ronaldo when they say Messi has god-given talent and Ronaldo’s all hard work – that’s how I see Scholes and Gerrard and Lampard.”

Dyer was then asked to rank the three in order and this is what he said:

“Scholes, Gerrard and then Lampard.”