Leeds decide to sell 21-year-old playmaker this month

With a over a third of the January transfer window already gone, Daniel Farke and the Leeds board need to work hard and fast if they want to get some deals over the line this month.

There’s little use in looking back during February thinking ‘what might’ve been,’ particularly if there are deals to be done.

One of those would appear to be allowing 21-year-old playmaker, Lewis Bate, to leave the club.

Leeds looking to offload Lewis Bate this month. The midfielder impressed in League One on loan at Oxford United last season. #lufc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 12, 2024

Sunday Mirror journalist, Darren Witcoop, took to his personal Twitter account to advance the news that the club are looking to offload Bate before the end of the current window.

Given that he’s only played a single minute for the club during the current campaign per WhoScored, with the greatest respect, he’s unlikely to be missed by Farke.

The club will still want to get a best price for a player who, apparently, impressed during his loan spell at Oxford United.

From the player’s own point of view he’ll surely welcome the opportunity to move on permanently, as it will give him the chance to establish himself elsewhere.

At the time of writing, there are no clubs linked with Bate, however, there are 19 days left for the all whites to engineer a deal.