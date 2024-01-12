Leeds United have entered the January transfer window with a left-back on their mind and the Championship club have made a bid to sign Rangers defender Borna Barisic.

That is according to Football Scotland, who reports that the Scottish giants are looking to offer the Croatian international a new contract to ward off any potential suitors as his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Leeds are hopeful of pouncing on this situation and hope they can persuade the 31-year-old to make the move to Elland Road this month.

Barisic would bring a lot of experience with him to Leeds and it could be a good option for the rest of the season as the Yorkshire club would need a better and younger player for the role if they get promoted back to the Premier League.