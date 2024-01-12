Leeds United keen on Premier League duo

Leeds are reportedly interested in West Ham’s Ben Johnson and Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams as they look to make the most of the January window.

With seven points between Leeds and automatic promotion to the Premier League, Daniel Farke will be hoping for a good second half of the season.

The German manager will be aiming to bring in some January reinforcements to help boost his squad and will no doubt be eyeing up a defender.

Two defenders have already departed Elland Road this month with Luke Ayling joining Middlesbrough and Djed Spence being recalled by Tottenham.

According to a report from The Athletic via the Yorkshire Post, Leeds are monitoring two Premier League players, Johnson and Williams.

The West Ham defender has impressed in London but not enough to make it into David Moyes’ plans as he has only started one Premier League game this season.

Williams on the other hand has played in Forest’s last five league matches and played a big role in Wales’ European Qualification campaign this year.

Farke’s men travel to Cardiff on Saturday for a crucial game in the Championship before hosting Preston next week.

