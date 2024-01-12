Liverpool will face quite the transfer conundrum come the opening of the summer transfer window: to sell, or not to sell, Mohamed Salah?

At the very least, it appears they will not be short of potential successors to the Egyptian’s throne.

Jadon Sancho’s arrival at Borussia Dortmund has certainly highlighted an opportunity in January that will more than likely persist beyond the 2023/24 campaign.

“Sancho’s arrival would put a lot of pressure on Donyell Malen. He could be sold immediately,” Christian Falk wrote in his latest exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

“There was an idea of a swap deal with Manchester United for Sancho – they didn’t go for it.

“But if there is an offer coming from the Premier League for Malen, Dortmund will be open to talks.”

The Dutchman has registered eight goal contributions in 23 games this term (at a rate of one every 173.5 minutes).

What do the stats say?

The 25-year-old currently ranks as the fifth most similar statistical profile to Salah, according to data compiled by FBref.

Interestingly, however, Malen is far from as creatively inclined as the Liverpool hitman, registering in the 43rd percentile for xAG – in stark contrast to his remarkable placement for non-penalty xG (99th percentile).

The forward’s 87th percentile ranking for touches in the attacking penalty box is admirable though has some way to go to catch up with the Egyptian’s 99th percentile score.

Even at 25 years of age, it’s a profile Liverpool’s recruitment team could very well find attractive on paper.