OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

He was expected to leave the French club during the January window, but it seems that a move this month is now unlikely. Clubs like Manchester United, Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur were all keen on securing his services this winter.

A report from Nice Matin claims that the defender could now leave Nice in the summer and Liverpool are leading the race. The Reds currently have an advantage over Manchester United. The report states that Todibo is very close to his international teammate Ibrahima Konate and the opportunity to move to Liverpool will appeal to him more. In addition to that, Liverpool have a formidable squad and they are competing for major trophies.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get a deal done for the 24-year-old central defender. Todibo has established himself as one of the best defenders in French football and he would be a quality long-term acquisition. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Joel Matip who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Liverpool currently have Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez as the only reliable central defender at the club. They must look to sign another defender at the end of the season.

Todibo certainly has the quality to thrive in the Premier League and he could be a key player for Liverpool going forward.

As for Manchester United, they might need to replace players like Harry Maguire soon and the Frenchman would have been the ideal acquisition. It will be interesting to see if they can beat their bitter rivals to his signature in the summer.

Manchester United must improve their squad in order to compete for major trophies and signings like Todibo will help them climb further up the table.