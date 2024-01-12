Man City star apologises for “the upset” he has caused wife after pair recently split due to footballer’s cheating

It was recently revealed that Man City star Kyle Walker and his wife Annie Kilner have split after the footballer cheated on the mother of his children with a reality TV star.

The couple have been together for 13 years and have three children but Walker has been accused of cheating and it has come to light that the Man City defender has fathered a child with reality star Lauryn Goodman, which was the final nail in the coffin for his wife.

Following all these events, Walker has now broken his silence and has apologised to his wife for the hurt he has caused her.

The England star took to social media and wrote via the Daily Mail: “Annie is an amazing woman and I can only apologise for the upset I’ve caused her.

“She’s been part of my life for so long and that will never change for the sake of our children.

“I would ask for privacy for all of our family, and especially our young children, whilst we work through these difficult times.”