Man Utd plot ambitious swoop for world-class 23-year-old La Liga star

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior.

A report from Fichajes claims that three clubs have expressed a firm interest in signing the Brazilian international and Manchester United will face competition from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old Brazilian international has established himself as one of the best attackers in world football and it is no surprise that Manchester United are keen on him.

However, it seems highly unlikely that the Spanish outfit will sanction his departure any time soon. He has a long-term contract until the summer of 2027 and Real Madrid are under no pressure to sell him.

They view him as a key part of their project and Manchester United will have to pay well over the odds in order to tempt Real Madrid.

In theory, Vinicius could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for the Red Devils, who are in need of attacking reinforcements. The Brazilian mostly operates as the left sided winger and he will add goals, flair and pace to the Manchester United attack.

The Red Devils allowed Jadon Sancho to return to his former club Borussia Dortmund on loan this month. They need more quality in the wide areas and Vinicius would be a major upgrade.

Players like Antony have failed to live up to the expectations since joining the club as well.

Manchester United need to bring in a world-class winger and the 23 year-old Real Madrid star could transform them in the final third.

He has six goals and four assists to his name across all competitions this season and he could be one of the best players in the Premier League if he moved to Old Trafford.