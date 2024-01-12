Manchester United are understood to maintain a keen interest in Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Red Devils will have to fork out a fee in the region £51.6m to land their main target for the backline, however, with the Ligue 1 outfit wishing to keep hold of their key star until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have elaborated that Erik ten Hag’s men are conducting further investigative work in the market after Sir Jim Ratcliffe successfully acquired a 25% stake in the club.

United have already made contact with Nice to determine the requirements of a potential deal. Talks are not currently in an advanced stage, though next steps are being planned internally.

Rival interest in Todibo?

Former suitors Tottenham, and another linked outfit in Chelsea, are out of the race for the 24-year-old’s signature.

The former signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa, whilst Mauricio Pochettino’s side will have to conduct some exits to comply with FFP.

With a transfer for Todibo far from guaranteed at this stage, however, Manchester United are considering possible alternatives, including the likes of Edmond Tapsoba and Antonio Silva, to strengthen a back four in need of an injection of quality.