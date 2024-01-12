Manchester City could challenge Arsenal for 23-year-old superstar

Manchester City are reportedly keeping an eye on Wolves star Pedro Neto as they look to do battle with Arsenal for the 23-year-old.

After a busy summer that saw multiple incoming and outgoings at the Etihad, Pep Guardiola is still keen on bringing in some new names to help rejuvenate his treble-winning squad.

Although January signings are considered as unlikely, major transfers are expected in the upcoming summer with the right wing a high priority.

Guardiola has made numerous changes on the right-hand side after the departure of Riyad Mahrez last year with Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden all garnering minutes in that position.

But the Spanish manager could look to bring in a more natural option for that position and according to David Ornstein, Neto will be on their radar.

The Portuguese winger was phenomenal for Gary O’Neil’s men at the start of the season registering eight assists before suffering an injury.

He won’t be short of suitors as Mikel Arteta is reportedly a great admirer of the 23-year-old and will be also keeping an eye on his situation in the summer window.

After months on the sideline, Neto made his highly anticipated return against Everton on the 30th of December, appearing in a 10-minute cameo off the bench.