Manchester City are reportedly keeping an eye on Wolves star Pedro Neto as they look to do battle with Arsenal for the 23-year-old.
After a busy summer that saw multiple incoming and outgoings at the Etihad, Pep Guardiola is still keen on bringing in some new names to help rejuvenate his treble-winning squad.
Although January signings are considered as unlikely, major transfers are expected in the upcoming summer with the right wing a high priority.
Guardiola has made numerous changes on the right-hand side after the departure of Riyad Mahrez last year with Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden all garnering minutes in that position.
But the Spanish manager could look to bring in a more natural option for that position and according to David Ornstein, Neto will be on their radar.
The Portuguese winger was phenomenal for Gary O’Neil’s men at the start of the season registering eight assists before suffering an injury.
He won’t be short of suitors as Mikel Arteta is reportedly a great admirer of the 23-year-old and will be also keeping an eye on his situation in the summer window.
After months on the sideline, Neto made his highly anticipated return against Everton on the 30th of December, appearing in a 10-minute cameo off the bench.
Arsenal can easily afford him if they want him. FFP rules state that Arsenal being the second largest financial club in England, can spend up to £248 million NET per season due to the financial size of the club, which is bigger than both Man City and Chelsea. The only club to have a bigger FFP NET spend limit is Man united at £262 million NET.
Seeing as Arsenal’s NET spend has so far this season been Apx £125 million after players in and out, that leaves Arsenal with a possible NET spend of £123 million. So no worries about breaking FFP Rules.
£123mill? It would take all of that to steal young Pedro.
After conducting a meticulous analysis, I must inform you that the numbers you provided are not accurate. However, I have some encouraging news to share. With the exception of Manchester City and Manchester United, the majority of clubs have maintained relatively consistent turnover figures over the past three years. Upon examining Arsenal's accounts, it's evident that their current financial troubles are due to the structure of their deal. Despite a lack of significant upfront payments being reported in the previous year, their debt increased by a whopping 214%, indicating that there will likely be significant outlays in the upcoming financial year.
