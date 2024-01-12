Manchester City not bothered by reports linking Erling Haaland to Real Madrid

Reports in the media have linked Manchester City striker Erling Haaland with a possible move to Real Madrid but the Premier League champions are relaxed about his future.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the Norwegian striker has a clause in his contract that allows clubs outside of England to sign him for around €100m (£86.1m).

Haaland has been consistently linked with the La Liga giants, more so after the departure of Karim Benzema from the club, who left to join Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia last summer. Los Blancos have still not replaced Benzema and reportedly, they feel that Haaland is the right player to lead their attack.

According to The Sun, Man City are certain that Haaland is content at the club and will be a member of Pep Guardiola’s team for the “foreseeable future.”

The striker, 23, still has three and a half years left on his contract at the Premier League champions. The Citizens are reportedly considering signing him to a new, better contract that would make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

In 2022–2023 Haaland had an incredible, record-breaking first season with Man City, tallying 52 goals in 53 games to aid Guardiola’s team in winning a historic treble.

Since then, the Norway international has won several individual awards and contributed 19 goals in 22 appearances for the Citizens this season, including 14 goals in 15 Premier League games.

Haaland is not the only well-known striker that Real Madrid are considering; PSG star Kylian Mbappe is also frequently mentioned in connection with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The French star has entered the final six months of his contract at the club and he is eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any club.