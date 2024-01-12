On-loan Chelsea ace not looking forward to Stamford Bridge return

Things are going too well for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, with the Argentinian struggling to put any sort of winning run together at present.

Though it’s possible to understand what he’s trying to achieve at Stamford Bridge, football remains a results-based business and if things don’t pick up by the end of the season, it would be no surprise to see Poch axed.

By then, he will be half way through a two-year contract and his previous 12 months should be enough of a guideline for Todd Boehly and the Chelsea board as to whether they accede to him completing his contract or he’s removed from his position.

Life at the club has been topsy-turvy ever since the American took over from Roman Abramovich, and that could be one of the reasons why Kepa Arrizabalaga is allegedly fearing he’ll be sent back to Chelsea.

Sky Sports report that the keeper has slipped down the pecking order at Real Madrid, and currently finds himself as second choice behind Andriy Lunin.

Though a January return would appear to be unlikely, given that Thibaut Courtois remains on the sidelines, a hoped-for permanent switch may not come to fruition at the end of the campaign. Particularly if Kepa is unable to win his place back.