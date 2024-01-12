Pundit claims 12 goal striker would be ‘excellent’ for Newcastle but is ‘surprised’ Arsenal haven’t made move

Chris Sutton has hailed Dominic Solanke’s performances for Bournemouth claiming that he would be an ‘excellent’ fit at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle fans would’ve been extremely optimistic at the start of the season as they looked to take part in the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.

But after suffering numerous devastating injuries to the squad, Eddie Howe’s side dropped out of Europe after finishing at the bottom of their group and are currently rooted in ninth place in the Premier League.

The English manager will be hoping to add some reinforcements in the current January window with a new attacker high on the transfer shortlist.

According to the Telegraph, the club sent an enquiry to Bournemouth for Solanke with Sutton praising the English striker and claiming that he would be an ‘excellent move’ for Newcastle.

‘That would be an excellent move. A lot of competition for places already, you could say in that, in that striking position with (Alexander) Isak and (Callum) Wilson.’ He said via the Daily Mail.

He also stated his surprise that Arsenal had not yet made a move for the 26-year-old despite their FFP worries.

Nonetheless, Bournemouth are reportedly not interested in letting their star number nine leave any time soon.