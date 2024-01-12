Simon Jordan has named the best Premier League manager and it’s not Guardiola

Simon Jordan believes that Jurgen Klopp deserves the title of the world’s top manager, rather than Pep Guardiola.

Both Klopp and Guardiola have dominated the Premier League for a very long time now. Not only have they been able to win trophies with their teams, they have played some of the best football this game has seen in the last few years.

Jordan feels Liverpool’s success is only because of the German manager.

“They’ve [Liverpool] got a manager that to me, I think, is the best manager, if not close to it in world football,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“I know that the statistics will tell you that it’s Pep.”

When questioned about if who is the better manager between Klopp and Guardiola, Jordan responded:

“Well if he had the same resources as Pep I think he might have achieved the same things.“

Jordan revealed his preferred style of play between the two managers, asserting that Klopp’s Liverpool is more likely to captivate him with excitement compared to City’s possession-oriented approach.

He said: “The argument will be, ‘what style of football do you like to watch?’.

“I like to watch Liverpool’s style of football more than I like to watch Manchester City’s.

“I just like a more dynamic style of football rather than this overwhelming destruction of other sides by passing them to an almost near standstill.

“The nature of Manchester City’s football whilst beautiful on the eye, isn’t quite as exciting as the dynamic explosion Liverpool often produce and that’s just a personal choice.

“I think Klopp is a brilliant manager. He’s now back in the groove and back in most press conferences saying things that are sensible and not constantly indulging himself in what they do and don’t have and how unfortunate it is for them.

“I think he’s an outstanding manager.”