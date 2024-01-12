One Manchester United player in particular sums up all that is bad at Old Trafford.

That is the view of former Liverpool and Aston Villa attacker Stan Collymore, who believes striker Anthony Martial ‘epitomises everything that has gone wrong’ with the Red Devils since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Signing for the 20-time league winners from Monaco back in 2015, Martial, 28, hit the ground running following a brilliant debut goal against arch-rivals Liverpool.

However, irrespective of his emphatic start to life in Manchester United’s attack, things quickly turned sour for the Frenchman, and remarkably, despite scoring less than 100 goals in nine years, the 28-year-old remains with the club.

That looks set to finally change in the summer though. The former Monaco striker is out of contract at the end of the season, and with a January move all but ruled out, fans will be expecting him to leave at the end on a free transfer in the summer.

And Collymore thinks the Frenchman’s time at Old Trafford has ensured he will be remembered as one of the worst signings in the club’s history.

“For me, the Frenchman epitomises everything that has gone wrong at Manchester United over the past decade,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“He has cost the club millions, not just in his original transfer fee to Monaco, but also in wages, and he has offered nothing in return.

“Who even is he? – I see nothing about him, at all. Does he even enjoy playing for Manchester United and in the Premier League? – If he does, you’d never know because he always looks so miserable.”

Going on to predict where United’s number nine could play next, Collymore believes he’ll have opportunities, but doesn’t think a move to a rival Premier League club will be an option.

“[…] think he’s either destined for a lucrative move to one of the teams in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League or to a European club that need a cheap backup striking option — perhaps a team in Ligue 1 or La Liga,” he added.

“I certainly don’t think his next club will be in the Premier League though, that is for sure.”

Where do you think Martial will play next? — Let us know in the comments below.