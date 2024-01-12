Pundit predicts which star player Newcastle could sell following CEO’s recent comments

Thursday afternoon saw Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales speak openly about the club’s challenges when it comes to complying with Financial Fair Play rules.

The Magpies chief confirmed the club have enjoyed a consecutive year of revenue growth around the 40 per cent mark.

However, in order to meet FFP regulations a club is required to do more than just grow their revenue — they must ensure their losses do not outweigh their expenditure, and Eales’ comments on the subject hinted at a possible big-name star being sold.

“Just to give a basic example, if we have a player that is worth £50 million profit if we were to move him if we move that player and bring in a player on the same wages at £50 million, so like-for-like, we amortize that player over five years, it’s only a £10 million hit, so the net value of that is you create £40 million of headroom,” he said.

And understandably frustrated by this admission, large sections of Newcastle fans have been quick to question the club’s strategy as well as speculate on which player could be sacrificed.

One player expected to depart in the coming windows is midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian has enjoyed an excellent two years on Tyneside, and although loving life as a Geordie, the former Lyon man, who is reported to have a £100 million release clause in his deal, is arguably the side’s most valuable player.

However, despite this, former Liverpool and Aston Villa attacker Stan Collymore believes the 26-year-old is less likely to be sold than striker Alexander Isak, who joined from Real Sociedad 18 months ago for a reported £63 million (Sky Sports).

“There has been a lot of chatter about Bruno Guimaraes possibly being the player who could make way but I actually think there is more chance of Alexander Isak being the one moved on,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“He’s proven he’s a natural goalscorer and one that can do it in the Premier League — he’s also young and a full international for Sweden so he will tick all the boxes for any top European side looking to sign a new striker.

“I think if a side, here or abroad, were to offer Newcastle at least what they paid Real Sociedad for him, which was reportedly around £60 million, they would have no choice but to seriously consider it.”

Newcastle fans — although you won’t want to see any of your side’s best players sold, which one would you rather lose, Guimaraes or Isak? — Let us know in the comments below.