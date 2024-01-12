Aaron Ramsdale should leave Arsenal in the summer and consider moving to a club that can offer him everything he’s looking for.

That is the view of former Liverpool and Aston Villa attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the Gunners keeper will move on at the end of the season after unfairly losing his place to summer-signing David Raya.

Despite being one of the country’s top goalkeepers, Ramsdale, 25, remains out of favour with Mikel Arteta, and with the Spaniard expected to make Raya’s loan move permanent in the summer for around £27 million, the 25-year-old, who has started just five Premier League games this season, would be forgiven for wanting a new challenge.

And Collymore thinks he knows the ‘perfect’ club for the former Sheffield United keeper.

“I wonder if West Ham might fancy him,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“They’ve got Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski as their two senior keepers but both are into their 30’s with the latter close to turning 40, so it seems a change in that position is coming sooner rather than later.

“Could Ramsdale be the man for David Moyes? – I think so, and I also think that’s one club that could offer him exactly what he’s looking for.

“The Hammers are a big enough club that their players are considered for international duties, they have had recent success in Europe, and by the manager’s own admission, are now aiming to establish themselves as a Champions League side — that seems like the perfect project for a player like Ramsdale.”

Currently valued at around £28 million (TM) and reportedly earning £120,000-per week (Spotrac), it seems the finances involved in signing Ramsdale would be within the Hammers’ budget.

During his time at the Emirates, Ramsdale, who has up to three years left on his contract, has kept 32 clean sheets in 88 games in all competitions.