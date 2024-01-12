Tottenham could ignite £50 million move for rival midfielder but face one major problem

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping they get the chance to sign Conor Gallagher.

The Chelsea midfielder, despite being a big part of Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team plans this season, finds himself facing an uncertain future.

Perhaps not expecting to see the former Crystal Palace loanee return to Stamford Bridge and become so important, Chelsea’s hierarchy now face a conundrum over what to do with the 23-year-old.

Out of contract in 18 months, and given how much the Blues need to offload players to balance the books following three windows of huge spending, Gallagher appears to be the player most likely to be sacrificed by US billionaire owner Todd Boehly.

Although the midfielder is thought to prefer staying at Stamford Bridge, there seems to be genuine interest from rivals Spurs.

And speaking about the interesting links, journalist Dean Jones believes Ange Postecoglou’s side would welcome a move for Gallagher if the price is right but the Lilywhites must first convince the Epsom-born playmaker to make the switch.

“Conor Gallagher is a player they have an interest in. They find it hard to believe that he will actually become available for transfer but, if he genuinely is, they think they are the perfect club for him to end up at,” he told GiveMeSport.

“If they could get Conor Gallagher for £40million to £50million, I think they would probably see that as a good deal and one that they would actually try to pursue.

“But at the moment, obviously, they have still got the problem – on an emotional level on Conor Gallagher’s side of things – whereby he doesn’t want to leave Chelsea.”

Since the start of the season, Gallagher, who has represented England on 11 occasions, has directly contributed to four goals in 25 games in all competitions.