Tottenham January signing is already dreaming of joining another club in future

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the capture of Radu Dragusin from Genoa yesterday.

The 21-year-old Romanian defender has been quite impressive in the Italian league and his performances prompted Tottenham to sign him in January.

The talented defender will be expected to hit the ground running in the Premier League and improve the North London club defensively. Tottenham are lacking in depth in the defensive department and they need to bring in a quality central defender this month.

Apart from Dragusin, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are the only reliable defenders at the club.

Tottenham will be hoping that the 21-year-old defender can develop into a key player for them in the coming seasons. However, the player’s agent has now revealed that his client already dreams of a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

His agent said to Digi Sport: “We are only at the beginning of the road, we want him to reach the best clubs in the world. We were close, Bayern is among the biggest clubs, but his dream is Real or Barcelona. If he was 23-24 years old and had more experience, maybe he would have decided to go to Bayern, but I also took into account the age, and the competition, I took into account many things. In three or four years I see him at Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid and Barcelona are two of the biggest clubs in the world and it is no surprise that talented young player dreams of joining them. However, the revelation might not go down well with Tottenham and their fans. They might feel that the 21-year-old is using them as a stepping stone.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The Romanian is a talented young player with massive potential and he could develop into a top class Premier League defender with the right coaching and guidance. If he continues to improve in the coming seasons, the bigger clubs will certainly come in the near future.