Video: “Best of luck” – Erik ten Hag produces cold response when asked about Sancho exit

Jadon Sancho completed his loan move back to Borussia Dortmund this week and when asked about this transfer during his press conference on Friday, Erik ten Hag had a cold response.

The move came about due to a falling out between the pair after Sancho accused Ten Hag of lying about the winger not training well in the build-up to Man United’s clash with Arsenal back in September.

All the 23-year-old needed to do was apologise for his comments but that never came, leaving the Englishman in the wilderness for the last few months.

Sancho has now gone back to Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season and when asked about the player during his press conference on Friday, Ten Hag had a cold response, saying just one sentence: “I hope he is doing well, so I wish him the best of luck.”