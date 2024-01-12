West Ham keen on £51.5m-rated attacker with 11 goal contributions this season

West Ham United are keen on improving their attacking options and they are lining up a move for the Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards, as per A Bola.

The 25-year-old winger is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well and he will add creativity and goals to the West Ham attack.

The former Tottenham player has chipped in with six goals and five assists across all competitions this season and the Hammers could certainly use someone like him.

Edwards knows English football well from his time at Tottenham and he might be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact. He was unable to hold down a regular starting spot at Spurs and he will be determined to make his mark in English football this time around.

The winger is entering his peak years and he will want to compete at the highest level. Moving to West Ham will be an attractive proposition for him.

The Hammers managed to win the Conference League last season and they have done reasonably well in the Europa League so far this season. They will want to win another trophy this year and Edwards could be a transformative addition to their squad.

The winger has a €60 million (£51.5m) release clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see if Sporting CP are prepared to let him leave for a more reasonable price.

It is unlikely that West Ham will trigger his release clause this month. Although he has been quite impressive for the Portuguese club, Sporting CP will have to be more reasonable with their valuation for any move to go through.

West Ham have been overly dependent on Jarrod Bowen for goals and creativity this season. They need to bring in another quality wide player and the signing of Edwards will certainly transform them in the final third.