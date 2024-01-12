Bayern Munich’s pursuit of defensive reinforcements is no secret in world football, with the club having recently chased now-Tottenham man Radu Dragusin.

The former Genoa man reportedly stumbled in his commitment to a London switch, however, with the player said to have agreed a move to Munich before changing his mind once again.

“One transfer they pushed for was Radu Dragusin. Bayern tried to hitchhike Tottenham’s deal on Tuesday night,” the Head of Football at SportBILD told CaughtOffisde. “There was a moment where the player said, ‘yes’ but next morning the player said ‘no’, so Bayern had to go out and look for a new player.”

Spurs’ new No.6 signs on a six-year deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, bolstering a defence recently ravaged by injuries.

What now for Bayern?

Tottenham’s Eric Dier has already completed a loan move to the German top-flight, adding significant depth to a multitude of positions – including the holding midfield role, which has been a source of great consternation for head coach Thomas Tuchel.

It’s a welcome arrival, no doubt, amid Kim Min-jae’s and Noussair Mazraoui’s participation in the Asian Cup and AFCON respectively.

Whether the England international remains at the Allianz Arena beyond June, however, very much remains to be seen, with Bayern more than likely to pursue a higher profile target come the summer window.