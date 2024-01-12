West Ham have been quiet in the transfer window so far, though David Moyes appears to have given the go ahead for one player to leave the club on loan.

The Scot has guided the Hammers to a respectable sixth position at the time of writing, and with Europa League knockout games to come too later this year, it could end up being another successful season.

Much will depend on just how well the squad copes without the likes of Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen, both of whom are injured, and Mo Kudus, who is on AFCON duty with Ghana.

In any event, the club have still authorised the loan move of 19-year-old talent, Gideon Kodua, to Wycombe Wanderers according to Sky Sports.

Football Insider describe Kodua, who has been ripping it up for the club’s U21 side, as a future star, and one can expect that the loan experience will only serve him well for when he returns to the London Stadium.

The outlet also note that he won the club’s Dylan Tombides Award for the 2022/23 season, whilst also captaining the side to an FA Youth Cup title win.

Hammers fans will surely hope that he can reproduce the type of goalscoring form he showed against Arsenal back in April 2023: