‘You cannot be more unlucky’ – Jurgen Klopp gives honest admission on Liverpool star

Jurgen Klopp has praised the performances of Darwin Nunez but has delivered an honest admission about his ‘unlucky finishing situation’.

With the Reds three points clear at the top of the Premier League and still currently involved in every competition, Liverpool fans will be delighted with the side’s progress after their blip last season.

A huge reason for their return to form this campaign is the performance of their front line as Klopp’s side is only second to Manchester City in the goalscoring charts.

Although firing on all cylinders, one player, in particular, has come under some scrutiny for his lack of clinical edge in front of goal.

Nunez has bagged five goals in the Premier League so far this season but should probably have a lot more as the Uruguayan striker is second on the Premier League’s underperforming XG table.

Speaking to the official Liverpool website, Klopp admitted that ‘it is just not possible’ to be more unlucky than Nunez in front of goal.

‘I don’t know how to explain the Darwin [Nunez] situation.’ He said.

‘I am so happy about Darwin’s reaction and how he takes it, but you cannot be more unlucky than he was in this finishing situation.’