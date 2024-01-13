Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Getafe striker Borja Mayoral this month.

A report from Spanish publication AS claims that Getafe have no intention of selling the player this month and the development will come as a major blow for the Gunners.

Arsenal need to bring in a quality striker, especially with players like Gabriel Jesus struggling to score goals consistently. The Brazilian has scored three goals in the Premier League this season and Arsenal will need more quality in the attack if they want to win the league title this season.

Mayoral has been impressive this season, scoring 14 goals across all competitions for Getafe.

The Spanish club have decided that they will not listen to any offers for the player this month and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to move on to other targets now. The Gunners have an impressive squad at their disposal but they need a couple of quality additions in order to go all the way in the title race.

Mayoral would have certainly improved them going forward. The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and he is a player full of confidence right now.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to return for him at the end of the season. Getafe might be more willing to listen to offers then. They will not be able to replace the player adequately in January and therefore it is understandable why they are unwilling to sanction his departure.