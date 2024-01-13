Chelsea officially complete transfer of striker despite interest from Newcastle

Chelsea have officially completed the signing of 18-year-old striker Dujuan Richards from Phoenix Academy in Jamaica.

Having turned 18 in November, Richards has now completed his move to Chelsea, where he previously trained with Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team squad during their pre-season tour of the USA last year.

A member of the Phoenix Academy since the age of 11, Richards had attracted significant interest from Newcastle, and even underwent a trial with the club and attended a game at St James’ Park.

However, Chelsea ended up securing his signature beating Premier League rivals to it.

He made his senior international debut for Jamaica against Trinidad and Tobago soon after signing for Chelsea in March last year,

Richards has since then earned 10 caps and scored a goal against the same opponent during the 2023 Gold Cup campaign back in June.

The young striker will now integrate into Chelsea’s academy, aiming to swiftly demonstrate his potential for first-team opportunities in a position that has posed challenges for Pochettino.

Chelsea, boasting one of the league’s youngest teams with an average age of 23.7 at the start of the season under Pochettino, currently occupies the 8th position in the league, having faced difficulties with eight losses in the season so far.

They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in the League Cup semi-final midweek but bounced back with a 1-0 win over Fulham earlier today.