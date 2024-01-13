Chelsea are keen on signing the talented young Palmeiras attacker Estevao Willian.

A report from the Spanish publication Sport claims that Chelsea are keen on signing the South American prodigy and they have sent one of their officials to trigger his release clause. Estevao has a €60 million release clause in his contract and the Blues intend to pay up.

Several top clubs have been linked for the move for the Brazilian winger and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

A move to Chelsea would certainly be an attractive option for the player and it would be a major step up in his career. He would get to test himself at the highest level with the Blues and Chelsea would have a formidable future prospect on their hands.

The 16-year-old is capable of playing on either flank and he can slot in as the centre forward as well. Estevao is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he could develop into a world class attacker with the right coaching and guidance.

Mauricio Pochettino has done well to nurture talented young players throughout his managerial career, and he could help the Brazilian youngster fulfil his potential as well.

The likes of Barcelona and PSG are keen on signing the young attacker and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can wrap up his transfer quickly.

Although the asking price seems like a premium right now, the Brazilian could end up justifying the investment in the long term.