Chelsea ‘would consider’ selling Conor Gallagher for huge fee

Chelsea would only consider selling Conor Gallagher for the right price.

That’s according to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, who has provided an important update on the English midfielder’s Stamford Bridge future.

Despite being Mauricio Pochettino’s most used player this season, Gallagher, 23, is heavily linked with a January transfer.

In need of making a significant sale to balance their books following three windows of hefty spending, Chelsea are set to bid farewell to at least one big-name player, and it seems Gallagher is the most likely to be the one sacrificed.

Wanted by Spurs last summer, there is speculation the Lilywhites could return for the 23-year-old this month.

Jacobs believes it would take a huge fee to land the former Crystal Palace loanee though.

“When people say that Chelsea would sell for the right price, that’s not Chelsea being desperate to force Gallagher out of the door,” he told GiveMeSport.

“That’s saying if somebody comes in with a minimum guaranteed offer of £45million, and probably a total package of £55million or £60million, Chelsea would consider a sale. If that number is not hit, Gallagher will stay – in all likelihood – at Chelsea.

“I don’t see Spurs getting anywhere near that package because if £35million was their number at the back end of the last window, it’s hard to believe that they will jump up – particularly with the way that Daniel Levy does business – to £55million or £60million.

“Chelsea’s stance would have to soften, or it’s hard to see Spurs getting that one done, despite the fact that they do admire the player.”

Gallagher’s preference, according to the Mirror, is to extend his contract and remain a Chelsea player.

How much do you think Gallagher is worth in today’s market? – Let us know in the comments below.