Conor Gallagher stalemate has serious repercussions for Tottenham

It’s no secret that Tottenham Hotspur are trying to persuade Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher to swap Stamford Bridge for White Hart Lane.

The Blues, whilst not necessarily encouraging a sale, are believed to be amenable to his transfer if an offer comes in at around the £50m mark.

As of this moment, no such offer has been made by the North Londoners, however, there are still 18 days left of the current transfer window, and that’s plenty of time to get a deal done.

To cover themselves in the eventuality that Gallagher either refuses to move or Chelsea decide not to part with their current captain, Tottenham are considering a move that would raise more than a few eyebrows amongst the White Hart Lane faithful.

According to Football Transfers, the club are exploring the possibility of recalling Tanguy Ndombele from his loan at Galatasaray.

Often ridiculed during his time at the club previously, the report suggests that Ange Postecoglou is keen to integrate him back into the squad after receiving favourable reports.

If the Australian is able to get a tune from the 27-year-old, he really will be regarded as a miracle worker by the supporters.

Given that he’s also hung his hat on Timo Werner as his new striker, ‘Big Ange’ is clearly willing to take a few risks in order to hopefully get the results he wants.