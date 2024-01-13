“Deal with the here and now” – Howe will accept Bruno sale to Barcelona as FFP hits Newcastle hard

Ever since signing for Newcastle, Bruno Guimaraes has been the fulcrum of Eddie Howe’s side, with much of the Magpies good play either starting with him or going through him.

The Brazilian has been a remarkable capture for the north-east giants, however, it appears that the Toon Army will only have a few months left to enjoy him in the black and white.

Financial Fair Play is creating a level playing field for football clubs across Europe, but for teams like Newcastle it’s becoming a real thorn in their side.

So much so, that Football Transfers note that if Barcelona or Real Madrid make a bid for Guimaraes, he will be allowed to leave for much less that his reported £100m release clause.

Howe didn’t even attempt to rebuff any notion that the club could lose it’s talisman in the summer with The Telegraph (subscription required) noting him as saying; “Sometimes, you have to make short-term signings. Sometimes, you have to take your long-term vision away and just deal with the here and now.

“I’d be quite prepared to do that if the situation arose where we could agree something that would help us for the here and now.”

The Magpies current predicament – ninth place and 11 points behind fourth – means that they need to have a stunning second half of the campaign to even qualify for the Champions League again.

Given that Premier Injuries note that they club’s injury list is still into double figures – and has been for a while now – it’s no real surprise that Newcastle find themselves in mid-table.