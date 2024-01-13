Declan Rice sends message to 23-year-old as he seals West Ham exit

West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry completed a transfer to Charlton Athletic and former teammate Declan Rice has wished him well for his future.

Rice sent out a message on Instagram stating that Coventry deserves all things coming his way and urged the player to do well with Charlton Athletic.

He wrote: “What a player, deserve all the things coming your way brother. Go smash it.”

The 23-year-old struggled for regular game time with West Ham and he needed to leave the club in order to play regularly.

A move to the League One club would be ideal for him. If he manages to impress with regular football In the lower divisions, he might be able to return to the Premier League in future.

The West Ham Academy product will now look to get his career back on track with regular football. He leaves West Ham after making just 10 senior appearances with them.

He needs to play more regularly at this stage of his career and the January transfer could be hugely beneficial for him.