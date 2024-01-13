Exclusive: Mbappe’s decision won’t affect Osimhen’s next move says Romano

In the past few days, there appears to have been suggestions that if Kylian Mbappe continues to delay the announcement on where he will be playing next, that Los Blancos will go after Napoli’s Victor Osimhen instead.

It’s been obvious for years that Los Blancos want to sign the French World Cup winner, even going as far as placing a reported €200m offer with Paris Saint-Germain for his services back in 2021.

At that point, the French giants managed to convince their talisman that they were still the best club for him to realise his sporting ambitions, but fast forward to today and those have been shown to be empty promises.

Given that Mbappe hasn’t signed a contract extension and his current deal ends in June of this year, speculation has been rife as to whether he will announce a move to the Santiago Bernabeu or if he’ll decide to play somewhere else, thus jilting Florentino Perez at the altar once more.

No amount of pressure is going to make him announce his decision any quicker, however.

“Despite the rumours, Kylian Mbappé has not indicated the timing to announce his future move,” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffisde.

“His family statement confirmed last week that “no rumours will put pressure on Kylian’s timing,” so… we have to wait.”

The transfer expert also noted that whatever happens with Mbappe will have no bearing whatsoever on any deal with Victor Osimhen.

“There’s absolutely nothing new on Victor Osimhen, including a move to Real Madrid instead of Mbappé,” Romano added.

“As I said many times before, nothing is happening for Osimhen in January so it’s one that we will see what happens in the summer.

“Nothing concrete and nothing serious now.”